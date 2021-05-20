Gregg County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway 13-year-old girl

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway.
Keara Sustaire is a 13-year-old girl. She is white, 5-foot-7, approximately 100 pounds and has sandy blonde/brown hari. She has both ears pierced.
Sustaire was last seen on Thursday around 2 a.m. in the northern area of White Oak. She was wearing a blue fleece zipper jacket and black and gray boots.
Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts should contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400.
