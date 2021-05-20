East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for Central and Eastern counties in East Texas through at least tonight. More showers and isolated thundershowers are possible into tonight with chances at 40%. We should start off our Friday with a very slight chance for any rain, but chances increase throughout the afternoon and evening up to 70%. We could see more flash flooding issues across portions of East Texas with the greatest threat being the far southernmost counties of Deep East Texas. Generally, rainfall totals of .25″-1.25″ through Saturday are expected, however, over southernmost counties, totals of 1.00″-2.00″ or more are possible. Please remain diligent as you travel East Texas roadways over the next several days as rivers and streams are out of their banks in several areas making roads impossible to travel. As we head into the day on Sunday, the rain chances diminish to 10-20% and near to 10% on Monday. Slow increases in rain chances by the middle of next week, but only to a 30% chance is expected at this time. Temperatures should remain mild to warm, but nothing too bad. Humidity values should remain high for the next several days. Note: The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday is at HIGH, meaning there is a good chance for showers/thundershowers along with some flooding issues continuing.