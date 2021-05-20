Better East Texas: Respect mask use even as pandemic wanes

But even with mask mandates relaxing, now is not the time to disregard the impact of protections, specifically masks. While many businesses and government entities have tossed mask mandates, there are still those that are keeping them for now. And those organizations and people need to be respected. Some will continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future because they do work – not only on COVID, but also other viruses. So, again, embrace that freedom, don’t shame it. We are still delivering more than one hundred thousand shots a day in Texas but COVID variants are still out there and you can still get sick if you are not careful. So, let’s enjoy this head start into the summer but know that masks for some, are here to stay. And that will make for a Better East Texas.