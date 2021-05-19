Wednesday’s Weather: Flooding likely early today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain will continue this morning and will be heavy at times. The rain will gradually diminish through late morning and midday, but a few more showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Though rain on Thursday is not expected to be quite as widespread, any more rain on top of this morning’s rainfall will cause more flooding concerns across East Texas. A flash flood watch remains in effect until Thursday morning. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon. Rain chances are gone for a couple of days starting late weekend, but could return by midweek next week.