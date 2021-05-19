Tyler litigator announces candidacy to replace Judge Jack Skeen Jr.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new candidate for the 241st District Court judgeship has entered the ring.
Debby Gunter has announced she will run to replace Jack Skeen Jr., who announced last month that he won’t seek another term. Gunter has practiced law in Tyler for more two decades and has litigation experience in both state and federal court.
“I’m running for this position because I’m convinced that every person should be allowed the opportunity to come before a fair, impartial judge who will hear both sides of the matter before making any decision,” Gunter said. “I have great respect for the judicial system, and I believe that when experienced, hardworking, servant-hearted judges are elected, the entire community benefits.”
Gunter was born and raised in Smith County. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and her law degree from The University of Houston Law Center. Gunter has served on the boards of several organizations including the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, Leadership Tyler, the Women’s Fund, and the Alzheimer’s Alliance, as well as providing pro-bono representation of infants and children in Smith County courts.
She is married to Tyler native Eric Gunter, who works as a registered nurse. Gunter will host a campaign kickoff event this Thursday evening at Hollytree Country Club.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.