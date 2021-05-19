Tree-clearing crew finds human remains behind Longview motel

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On May 15, Longview police officers responded to a call on West Marshall Avenue, behind the Sunset Inn Motel.
Police say a tree-clearing crew discovered what is believed to be human remains behind the motel. Officers located the scene and called in detectives and physical evidence specialists to search the area.
Detectives found what appeared to be skeletal human remains that have been sent to the University of North Texas Forensic Anthropology for forensic and human identification.
This is still an active investigation and more details may be released at a later time.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
