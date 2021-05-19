Texas game warden officials comment on case, investigation ongoing for felony wildlife shooting

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Game Wardens are investigating a felony wildlife shooting after three antelope were found dead in Hutchinson County.
Monday the three dead antelope were spotted by a citizen on 6666′s Ranch, just south of the headquarters on the west side of Highway 207.
At first the Game Warden thought the animals were hit by a lightning strike due to the storms, but quickly found that was not the case.
After investigating, he found each antelope had been shot one time.
He says he believes whoever shot them, shot from the highway because he couldn’t find any bullet casings.
“As close as the antelope were to the highway, they were approximately 60 to 70 yards off of 207. So, I assume somebody shot them from the highway and just left them laying there. I looked for bullet casings, but I couldn’t find any on the highway,” said Lance Lindley, Texas Game Warden.
Hunting without land owner consent is a state jail felony, while waste of game is a Class A misdemeanor.
Both of those charges fit this crime.
“Wildlife is owned by the citizens of Texas. It’s not necessarily owned by the land owners, but the landowners can charge hunt without land owner consent. I notified the ranch manager yesterday. I don’t think whoever shot the antelope actually trespassed, I think they were still on the highway, but even shooting off the roads is illegal,” said Lindley.
A cash reward is possible if an arrest is made. “We have an Operations Game Thieves, so if somebody was to give me that information, and I was able to prosecute whoever did this, there’s a reward of up to $1,000,” said Lindley.
Anyone who might have information is urged to call Game Warden Lance Lindley or the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
Here is the original post from the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.
