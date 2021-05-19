Sugar Hill Volunteer Fire Department closing

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Volunteer Fire Department is shutting down.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Titus County Judge, Brian Lee, who said the Sugar Hill VFD was closed for multiple reasons, including the present Fire Chief retiring as well as a general shortage of volunteers to man the station. The Sugar Hill VFD is located 12 miles north of Mount Pleasant.
Many Volunteer Fire Departments around Texas are also having difficulty staffing volunteers.
