Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal passes vote in Senate committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas state representative’s bill to protect groundwater around oil and gas disposal sites has passed the committee phase in the Texas Senate.
HB 2201, authored by Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin), was considered in a hearing for the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Econonomic Development on Tuesday. It was approved on a 7-0 vote.
The bill requires the Texas Railroad Commission to look at the history of flooding over the past 10 years when it considers granting a permit to build a pit for the disposal of commercial oil and gas.
The committee voted to put the bill the local and uncontested calendar, meaning it can be approved without debate in the full senate.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville).
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.