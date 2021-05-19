Longview woman also charged in death of White Oak man

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman is a second suspect charged in the death of a White Oak man.
Regina Marie Massie, 37, is charged with first-degree murder. Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, of Longview, was charged and arrested on May 13. Jail records show Massie was arrested on May 4. Both are accused in the death of Steve McDowell, 66.
According to an arrest affidavit, McDowell’s body was found in his bedroom on May 4. The body was found by a neighbor, who was concerned when McDowell’s dogs were left outside in the rain. The neighbor then went into McDowell’s home and found him dead.
Investigators interviewed the neighbor, who said he had seen Massie and Gilliam in and out of McDowell’s home. He said he had seen Massie and Gilliam leave the home around 3 p.m. on May 3, with McDowell’s truck.
According to the affidavit, investigators tracked down Massie, who said she and Gilliam had gone to McDowell’s home to work on a four-wheeler. She said she heard Gilliam confront McDowell about stolen money and heard movement inside the home. Massie said she heard several “pinging” sounds and then Gilliam yelled for her to come into the home. Massie said she saw Gilliam strike McDowell in the head with a rod or pipe, then she saw Gilliam cover McDowell’s mouth and nose until he stopped moving, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Massie said Gilliam then dragged McDowell’s body to his bed, then clean up blood around the home. Massie said Gilliam then took approximately five guns and two boxes of ammunition from inside the home. They then left the home in McDowell’s truck.
Massie said they went to Massie’s home and Gilliam left in McDowell’s truck several hours later without the truck. She said Gilliam admitted to her that McDowell should not have died over $35, according to the affidavit.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office entered the truck as a stolen vehicle and received a hit confirmation from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on May 5 after deputies found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
