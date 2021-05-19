Longview woman also charged in death of White Oak man

According to the affidavit, investigators tracked down Massie, who said she and Gilliam had gone to McDowell’s home to work on a four-wheeler. She said she heard Gilliam confront McDowell about stolen money and heard movement inside the home. Massie said she heard several “pinging” sounds and then Gilliam yelled for her to come into the home. Massie said she saw Gilliam strike McDowell in the head with a rod or pipe, then she saw Gilliam cover McDowell’s mouth and nose until he stopped moving, according to the affidavit.