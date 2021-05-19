East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More rain is expected through tonight, but not as much as we received last night. Some minor flash flooding is possible, but again, not as much as last night’s rain. Rain chances will increase as we progress through our day on Thursday with some heavy downpours expected along with a few isolated heavier thundershowers. No major severe weather threat is expected, but some heavy rain is. Once again on Friday afternoon/evening, more heavy downpours are possible. A few isolated thundershowers are possible, but not much severe weather is expected. On Saturday, only a few scattered showers and thundershowers are even possible. Much less chances than Thu/Fri. We are not expecting any rain Sunday and Monday. A few days to dry out. Only scattered showers are possible on Tuesday and a few more on Wednesday. As the rain begins to end late this week, we are expecting temperatures to warm up. Just a reminder, A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Flooding Concerns through tomorrow. Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday is still HIGH, but the outlooks diminish Saturday and finally NONE on Sunday/Monday. Stay Dry, if you can.