Athens freshwater fishery reopens to public

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens announced Wednesday the reopening of all services to the public after closing in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
“There’s nothing like seeing someone catch their first fish here, seeing their eyes get big when their face to face with a giant Alligator Gar, or hearing the oohs and aaahs that occur during the dive show,” said Tom Lang, TFFC Director.
The facility includes more than 300,000 gallons of indoor and outdoor aquariums displaying dozens of species of native fish, waterfowl, alligators, and amphibians in recreated habitats.
During the closure, the Friends of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center purchased and donated a new tram, which has been dubbed the “Ethel Express.” The Ethel Express is wrapped with artwork depicting Texas freshwater fish, fish habitat, and hatchery ponds.
The indoor portion of the visitor center, including the dive theater and gift shop, and the Texas Game Warden museum are now re-open to visitors. TFFC personnel worked to refresh the space and update and develop new exhibits and plan to continue adding and upgrading exhibits and aquariums with assistance from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.
Operational hours for TFFC are 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Regular admission rates are $5.50 for adults, $4.50 for seniors 65 and older, and $3.50 for children ages 4 through 12. Season passes valid for one year from date of purchase are available for $15 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and $8.00 for children. Discounted rates are available for youth/school groups of 10 or more.
For more information and to plan your visit, visit the TFFC website. An online reservation form is available or visitors can call (903) 676-2277 for additional information and to make a group reservation by phone.
