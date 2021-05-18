Tyler police restoring old AT&T building into new crime lab

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Work is underway to make an old building new again just off the Downtown Tyler square.
Right next to their downtown station, the Tyler Police Department is transforming the old AT&T building into their new crime lab.
“This building hadn’t been updated since the 80s, so the first few steps were to pretty much gut the building,” Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh has worked for the police department for more than two decades. He’s watched the department and the city grow − reasons he says the department needed more space.
“It just got to be where the amount of evidence that’s in each of these cases just got more and more and more and it really went to a point where they needed to expand in order to do their jobs effectively,” Erbaugh said.
Next door in the current crime lab, space is limited with several pieces of evidence coming in every week.
“This is where we put it and then we can tag it tomorrow or the crime scene investigators can unlock it, but this is just a secure storage. I’m sure we’ll have a lot more of these over there,” Erbaugh said.
Upon completion, there will be all new fingerprinting stations, offices for investigators, and a new garage to process vehicles involved in crimes.
“Some of these cases, especially our homicides, get very detailed and very intricate and they’ll be able to spread that evidence out, swab it, photograph it, document it, and just a whole lot easier than they can over at their facility right now,” Erbaugh said.
The crime scene unit hopes to be all moved into the building by October.
