Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy for the first half of the day. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. This afternoon showers and thunderstorms make their way into East Texas. Some storms could be severe, producing quarter size hail and 60-70mph winds. Flash flooding is the primary concern with areas of heavy rainfall.
A Flash Flood Watch is in place for most of East Texas through Thursday morning. Some areas across East Texas could still see and additional 7″ of rain before the week is over. By the time we get to Saturday, it is looking more likely that high pressure will be moving back into East Texas which would bring an end to the rain. Highs for the remainder of the week in the upper 70s and low 80s, with morning lows in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies by the start of next week.
