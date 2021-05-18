Playoffs heat up for high school baseball, softball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High skchool baseball and softball playoffs heat up this week for the few remaining East Texas teams.

In Softball teams are in the regional semifinals, except for 1A Chireno who has advanced to the Regional Final due to a smaller bracket. In Baseball, teams are in the Regional Quarterfinals. 1A Kennard is the lone exception, advancing to the Regional Semifinal already against North Zulch.

Here are the matchups for the games taking place through May 22.

Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

5A

Marshall vs Hallsville

  • Best of three series TBA

4A

Bullard  VS Liberty Eylau

  • Best of three series at Whitehouse
  • Game 1: Friday 5 pm
  • Game 2: 30 Min after Game 1
  • Game 3: Saturday 12 pm if needed

Pleasant Grove vs Spring Hill

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1 Thursday 7 pm @Spring Hill
  • Game 2: Saturday, 4 pm @ PG
  • Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Hudson VS Lake Belton

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Wednesday @ Hudson 6 pm
  • Game 2: Friday @ Lake Belton 5 pm
  • Game 3: 30 Min after Game 2 if needed

Bellville VS Livingston

  • Best of three series at Crosby
  • Game 1: Wednesday 5 pm
  • Game 2: Friday 8 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday 7 pm if needed

China Spring VS Rusk

  • 1 Game Playoff Thursday @ Navasota, 5 pm

3A

Elysian Fields vs New Diana

  • Best of three series at Cumberland HS
  • Game 1: Thursday 7 pm
  • Game 2: Friday 7 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday 1 pm if needed

Atlanta vs Harmony

  • Best of three series at Tatum
  • Game 1: Thursday 6:30 pm
  • Game 2: Friday 2 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday 3 pm if needed

Malakoff vs. Troy

  • Best of three series at West High School
  • Game 1: Wednesday 5:30 pm
  • Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1
  • Game 3: Friday 5 pm if needed

Woodville vs Central Heights

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Thursday 7:30 pm @ Nacogdoches HS
  • Game 2: Saturday 2 PM @ Jasper HS
  • Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2  if needed

2A

McLeod VS Hawkins

  • Best of three series at Gary HS
  • Game 1: Thursday 6PM
  • Game 2: Saturday 12PM
  • Game 3: Follows if needed

Cushing VS Garrison

  • 1 Game playoff: Saturday 11AM @ Nacogdoches HS

Alto VS Centerville

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Thursday 6 pm @ Madisonville
  • Game 2: Saturday 2 pm @ Rusk HS
  • Game 3: Follows if needed

1A Regional Semifinal

North Zulch vs Kennard

  • One Game Friday @ Madisonville 7 pm

Softball Regional Semifinals

5A

  • Lucas Lovejoy vs Sulphur Springs
  • Best of three series at Rockwall
  • Gm. 1: Wednesday 7 pm
  • Game 2: Friday 7 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday 12 pm if needed

Rock Hill vs Hallsville

  • Best of three series at Emory Rains
  • Game 1: Wednesday 6:30 pm
  • Game 2: Thursday 6:30 pm
  • Game 3: Friday 6:30 pm if needed

4A

Van Alstyne vs Bullard - TBA

Carthage vs Liberty

  • Best of three Series at Hudson
  • Game 1: Wednesday 6 pm
  • Game 2: Thursday 6pm
  • Game 3: Saturday 6 pm if needed

3A

Rains vs Hughes Springs

  • Best of three Series at Whitehouse
  • Game 1 Thursday 5 pm
  • Game 2: Saturday 5 pm
  • Game 3: 30 min after Game 2 if needed

Grandview vs West Rusk

  • Best of three series at Rockwall Heath
  • Game 1: Wednesday, 7 pm
  • Game 2: Thursday 7 pm
  • Game 3: Friday, 7 pm if needed

Diboll vs Troy

  • Best of three series at Madisonville
  • Game 1: Thursday 7 pm
  • Game 2: Friday, 7 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday 2 pm if needed

2A

Union Grove vs West Sabine

  • Best of three series at Rusk
  • Game 1: Tuesday, 6:30 pm
  • Game 2: Thursday, 6:30 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday, 10 am if needed

Lovelady vs Como-Pickton

  • Best of three series at Whitehouse
  • Game 1: Thursday 7 pm
  • Game 2: Friday 5 pm
  • Game 3: follows game 2 if needed

