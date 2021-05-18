East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...First Alert Weather Days are in effect through Thursday for All of East Texas... The First Alert Weather Day for this evening and tonight will be due to strong/severe storms that are possible, if not likely, across most of the area. As we head into the day tomorrow and continue through Thursday, the First Alert Weather Days will be in effect for flooding across much of East Texas. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for ALL East Texas. Through tonight, strong to severe storms are expected over our area bringing in the threat for large hail, strong winds near 60-70 mph and, of course, the threat for flooding. As the storms march through ETX and tonight, frequent lightning is expected along with the wind/hail/flooding. Tomorrow and Thursday, the rain that is expected may cause some significant flooding, especially in areas that are prone to flooding as well as areas along lakes / rivers / streams. Please NEVER DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE onto flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Find another route to your final destination. The Storm Prediction Center has placed southwestern areas under a SLIGHT RISK for significant strong/severe storms. This means a 15% chance for significant storms within 25 miles of any point in the Risk area. The remainder of ETX is under a MARGINAL Risk which is a lower risk, but a risk nonetheless. We will continue to monitor any/all storms for you and let you know what is happening until the storms are over. Make sure you have all of your batteries charged and have a plan to move quickly if severe weather threatens your home. Rainfall totals over the next few days could be in the 5.00″-7.00″ range with a few areas getting more in the stronger/heavier storms/showers. Slightly lesser totals are possible over the far northern sections of East Texas. This has flip-flopped from earlier forecasts. Remember...we are saturated. Any rain that occurs will have flooding capabilities. We will continue to see showers and thundershowers on Friday, but they should be less intense and more scattered. On Saturday, only a few showers are even possible. The rain should end by Sunday with drier days ahead...at least a few anyway. Much warmer afternoon temperatures are expected once the rain ends as well. Please remain Weather Alert!!!