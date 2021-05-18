East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few showers to start the day, then a break in the rainfall until late afternoon when more thunderstorms will develop. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until early Thursday. Heavy rainfall is the main threat today, but a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe. Hail, high winds and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Rain will continue into the overnight hours with some heavy rainfall lasting into early Wednesday morning. Heavy rain continues off and on through the day Wednesday, then more thunderstorms will develop late in the day Thursday. Chances for rain remain in the forecast through the end of the week, but should be less widespread by Thursday and Friday. High pressure builds in this weekend, bringing more sunshine back to the forecast.