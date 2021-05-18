Lindale graduate produces film about a football team during the Great Depression

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale graduate produced an upcoming film called ’12 Mighty Orphans’ about a high school football team during the Great Depression.
Sony Pictures Classic picked up the book-turned-film which stars Luke Wilson and Robert Duvall along with a total of 62 speaking roles and a 200 person crew. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the editing process to last longer than anticipated, in turn pushing back the planned release date during the 2020 football season.
The film will be released early in Texas on June 11, 2021 and released on June 18 nationwide.
