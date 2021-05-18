Excess rainfall could cause problems for East Texas hay production

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - For many people in agriculture, rain is a good thing. But for hay producers, it can cause problems with too much rain.
With the overabundance of rain we have been having, some ranchers have not been able to fertilize their fields. Others have had trouble getting out and cutting hay because of the wetness in the hay fields. At times when grass gets over a certain height and has not been cut, the quality of the hay can change.
“It can affect the hay quality a little bit because your protein can go down if the grass continues to grow and gets taller than the ideal 15 inches for your Bermuda grass,” said Shanqua Davis, Gregg County Ag and Natural Resource Agent.
Davis added that this is something that we have been experiencing over the last several years starting in June when there is a lot of rain consecutively and people are unable to get out and cut the hay.
“Their having a hard time getting fertilizer trucks out there to be able to fertilize because you are going to end up getting stuck, getting ruts in there and that causes an issue later on when you are actually harvesting,” she said.
