7on7 comes back to East Texas with Chapel Hill SQT

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking a year off in the pandemic the Texas 7on7 football tournament is back this summer in College Station and this weekend 16 teams from around East Texas will compete in Chapel Hill for two spots in the DII bracket.
7on7 has grown in Texas and the flag football games are fast and just as competitive as the games under the Friday night lights.
Chapel Hill will host a qualifying tournament May 22 at the high school. The 16 teams will be divided up into four pools. After pool play the top team in each pool will advance to the semifinals. The semifinal winners will be given spots to the state tournament in College Station. Kaufman, who is participating has already qualified at a previous SQT so if they win their pool then the second place team would advance to the semifinals.
Pool A: Chapel Hill, Kaufman, Emory Rains, Splendora
Pool B: Lindale, Spring Hill, Bullard, Terrell
Pool C: Carthage, Canton, Gladewater, Grandview
Pool D: Gilmer, Tatum, White Oak, Mount Vernon
The games at Chapel Hill will start at 9 a.m.
