Click It or Ticket campaign arrives in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Click It or Ticket campaign made its tour through Tyler, Texas on Tuesday as part of their annual state wide campaign encouraging Texas drivers to buckle up.
A billboard was put up on Fair Park Dr. near the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose stadium. According to TXDOT, the number of deaths of unbuckled motorists still rose by 16 percent last year as compared to 2019, despite fewer traffic crashes.
“Even through the pandemic, during the pandemic crashes still occurred and people still lost their lives, way too many of them were unbuckled,” said Kathi White who is the TXDOT public information officer.
There will be heightened enforcement by law enforcement May 24 through June 6. A ticket could cost you up to $200. Tyler police officer Lt. Luke Shafer wants drivers to see the billboard as a message that the seatbelt will protect them.
“It’s just a friendly reminder that they make sure that their seatbelt is on and that their passengers are secured in a vehicle as well,” said Lt. Shafer.
