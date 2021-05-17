Tyler Co. Emergency Management warns of rising floodwaters along Neches River

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - People who live along the Neches River in Tyler County are being told to prepare for rising water after officials opened flood gates at Dam B on the western side of B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir.
Tyler County Emergency Management issued an alert around 5:00 a.m. Monday, telling residents in the Barlow and Mount Neches areas to expect water water levels to rise quickly.
“The river is expected to rise to above 72 feet with in the next few hours. It is currently at 68 feet.”
Gates were opened at Dam B due to rainfall overnight, according to the post.
National Weather Service radar estimates between 4 and 6 inches of rain in southeast Tyler County over the last 24 hours.
Another 2 to 4 inches of rain are forecast over the next several days.
