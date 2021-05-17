Rep. Bell’s bill honoring 2 fallen Henderson County deputies passes in Senate committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A senate committee has approved an East Texas legislator’s bill to designate a Henderson County highway in memory of two deputies killed in action.
The Texas Senate Committee on Transportation voted unanimously for House Bill 1321, authored by Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney). The committee elected for the bill to go to the Senate on the local and uncontested calendars so that it could be approved without debate.
The bill designates a portion of State Highway 198 as “The Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway.” Ogburn and Habelt were killed in the line of duty in 2008.
The bill will now go before the full Senate for a vote at a later date.
