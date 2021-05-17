Natasha Mack back with the Chicago Sky

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Just days after being released, Lufkin’s Natasha Mack is back with the Chicago Sky.
Mack confirmed the news Monday night that they Sky had brought her back. Mack was one of five players cut by the Sky to meet the opening day roster requirements.
According to the WNBA’s transaction records, the Sky have temporarily suspended Stefanie Dolson. According to several reports, the SKy are using a hardship exemption, which would allow for the team to add a player to their roster that would take them over the salary cap. basic hardship exception is for teams with two players who are out because of injury, illness, or other conditions. Both players must be unable to play for at least three weeks from the time the team requests an exception.
Mack was drafted last month 16th overall by the Sky in the second round of the WNBA draft. After she and other high profile names were released last week, social media lit up with comments asking for the WNBA to expand rosters or even add more teams.
The Sky will next play on Wednesday May 19 at the Atlanta Dream. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.
