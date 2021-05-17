East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out the week with more showers and thunderstorms. A few moving out of Deep East Texas this morning and a few more developing to the west that will move into East Texas by midday. Expect a very rainy week ahead with temperatures at or just below average. Showers and thunderstorms will move through East Texas in waves. Today’s most likely chance will be midday through the afternoon with a break overnight into tomorrow morning. Another wave moves through tomorrow late in the day and continues overnight into Wednesday morning. Expect a few more waves through the end of the week, with chances for rain dwindling away through the weekend. By the end of the work week, over 4-5″ of rain is likely across parts of East Texas. Flooding will be the main concern this week, but there are chances for severe thunderstorms, too, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep those umbrellas handy!