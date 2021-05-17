Monday morning downpour results in flooding near Tyler hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It didn’t take long for the heavy rain to cause problems in the city of Tyler Monday morning. Along portions of Broadway Avenue, the water went from just covering the sides of the road to covering all four lanes.
Police eventually had to close East Douglas Boulevard near the CHRISTUS Mother Frances campus in Tyler as rising water threatened a dozen parked vehicles, many of them belonging to hospital employees who were inside working.
It’s a spot that frequently floods when the water becomes too much for a nearby creek, according to a city official.
“From time to time, it comes out of the banks and gets into the street,” said Jeff Kirt with the City of Tyler.
The water eventually receded, giving workers an opportunity to move their vehicles to higher ground. People we spoke with said their vehicles started up, despite water in the tailpipe and interior of their vehicles.
City engineers have been studying the flood problems in this area, according to a city official.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.