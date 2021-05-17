Man dead, woman injured in shooting north of Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident north of Lindale that resulted in one man’s death and a woman being taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.
According to a press release, SCSO deputies responded to a report of gunshot victims at a home in the 18500 block of U.S. Highway 69 north of Lindale. Before they arrive at the scene, they were told that there were possibly two gunshot victims at the location.
When the SCSO deputies got to the scene, they entered the residence and quickly cleared it. They found a man and a woman in the home, and both people had suffered gunshot wounds.
Paramedics with UT Health EMS arrived at the scene a short time later and triaged the two victims. The man died of his injuries, and the woman was still conscious. She was quickly transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment.
“Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are currently on location conducting an investigation,” the press release stated. “The condition of the female is unknown at this time.”
The man’s name is being withheld until the next of kin notification has been completed, the press release stated.
“This continues to be an active scene, and additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.