Kids now eligible for Pfizer vaccine at NET Health COVID-19 clinics

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kids and teens preparing to attend summer camps and any summertime activities that require proof of COVID vaccination are now eligible to begin their two-dose Pfizer vaccine series at the NET Health COVID vaccine clinics being held within the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler or at any of NET Health’s COVID vaccination clinics being operated in multiple East Texas cities.
NET Health now offers the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson (J & J) vaccine on each day of our COVID vaccine clinics being held at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
“Parents who bring their child(ren) to receive the Pfizer vaccine are asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “On this webpage, you can select an available appointment time for you and for your child(ren) to receive a COVID vaccine.”
There is no fee and no associated cost when receiving the vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian, however.
If a child has health insurance such as Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, we ask that you bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointment.
Persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12.
Appointments can be made by visiting this website: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/1stdosepfizeratharveyhallintyler
