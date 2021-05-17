A high flood potential has led to First Alert Weather Days being in place from now through Thursday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - A slow-moving storm system will combine with plenty of deep moisture in our atmosphere to give us several rounds of locally heavy rainfall the next few days throughout Deep East Texas.
This has led to the issuance of First Alert Weather Days that will be in place from now through Thursday since we have a high threat for flash flooding in East Texas.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of our counties and communities through 7 a.m. Thursday.
We could see additional rainfall amounts of three-to-six inches the next few days, which would only aggravate the flooding situation in our part of the state.
Keep in mind that many areas have already surpassed the average monthly rainfall total for May just last week. Therefore, it will not take much in the way of drenching downpours to exacerbate the areas that are already taking on high water, while creating new flooding issues in other areas as well.
Remember that if you encounter any water-covered roadways: Turn around, don’t drown! Find an alternate route. Often times you do not know the depth of the water covering the roads.
