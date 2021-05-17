Gilmer man dies after hitting tree

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash on Apricot Road approximately three miles south of the City of Gilmer in Upshur County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Apricot Road at an unsafe speed and drifted off the roadway to the right in a slight curve. The driver overcorrected to the left and entered a wooded area on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree causing the unrestrained driver to be ejected.