Gilmer man dies after hitting tree

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of the driver on Sunday morning.
According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash on Apricot Road approximately three miles south of the City of Gilmer in Upshur County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Apricot Road at an unsafe speed and drifted off the roadway to the right in a slight curve. The driver overcorrected to the left and entered a wooded area on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree causing the unrestrained driver to be ejected.
The driver was identified as Carson Glenn Barber, 20, of Gilmer. Barber was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
