First Alert Weather Days declared for Tuesday through Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday through Thursday of this week. Flash flooding has been an issue across East Texas and will continue as more rain is in the forecast. While flooding will not be ongoing, when showers and thunderstorms move through your area, flashing flooding will be a concern.
The current forecast is for an additional 4 to 7 inches of rain this week, isolated areas could see more. The NWS Weather Prediction Center has portions of East Texas under a Moderate Risk (2/4) for excessive rainfall/flash flooding for both Tuesday and Wednesday. As always, if you encounter a flooded roadway, remember to turn around, don’t drown.
Additionally, severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern half of East Texas at a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. The primary threats with any storms that become severe will be quarter-size hail and damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph. There is a low tornado risk.
Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team
