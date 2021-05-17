East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Flash Flood Watches are in effect for East Texas. The western counties until Wednesday morning and for the remainder of East Texas, the Flash Flood Watch will go into effect tomorrow morning and remain in effect until Thursday at 7 AM. Please take this flooding risk seriously. Lakes/Rivers/Creeks are full, and many are overflowing at this time. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday (Especially Evening/Nighttime hours) through Thursday of this week. Flash flooding has been an issue across East Texas and will continue as more rain is in the forecast. While flooding will not be ongoing, when showers and thunderstorms move through your area flashing flooding will be a concern. The current forecast is for an additional 4″ to 7″ of rain this week, isolated areas could see more. The NWS Weather Prediction Center has portions of East Texas under a Moderate Risk (2/4) for excessive rainfall/flash flooding for both Tuesday and Wednesday. As always if you encounter a flooded roadway, remember to turn around, don’t drown find another way home or to your final destination. Additionally, severe thunderstorms will be possible, if not likely, Tuesday evening/night. The Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern half of East Texas in a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather from 7AM Tuesday to 7AM Wednesday. The primary threats with any storms that become severe will be quarter size hail and damaging winds 60-70mph. There is a low tornado risk. With the chances for significant rain within these storms, Flash Flooding can be expected. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team on air, social media, our website, and mobile apps for the latest. Temperatures should remain mild through this period with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. The rain is expected to begin tapering off this weekend, however, there remains a 50% chance on Saturday followed by a 20% on Sunday. Finally, rain free on Monday.