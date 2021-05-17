Director discusses tiger’s journey to new home at East Texas ranch

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - Noel Almrud, director of the Cleveland Amory black Beauty Ranch, joined East Texas Now to discuss how the tiger making headlines nationwide came to their ranch in Murchison.
Almrud said they reached out to Houston police, after seeing the news of India being on the run.
She said that he is in good health, settling in well, and doing great. India will have a period of adjustment after being kept as a pet. As India becomes acclimated he will be moved to a larger outside space but Almrud explained this will be his permanent home, he will not be able to return to the wild after living with humans.
People interested in viewing the animals at the sanctuary are encouraged to check them out on their Facebook page.
