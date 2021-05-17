Astros set to go to full capacity starting May 25

HOUSTON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Astros will increase to maximum capacity for fans to attend games at Minute Maid Park, starting with the series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 25th, through the remainder of the season.
Currently, tickets are on sale for all games through June 3rd. The Astros have now made additional seats available for those games, offering the maximum allowable capacity. Single game tickets for all games beyond June 3rd will be on sale for the first time on Friday, May 28th.
Also, in alignment with the recently announced CDC guidelines and recently updated Major League Baseball guidelines, the Astros will no longer require masks at Minute Maid Park for fans who have been fully vaccinated. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks - masks will be made available to fans as they enter the ballpark.
All other health and safety measures will remain in place. Fans are encouraged to visit www.astros.com/fans/updates for the most up-to-date health and safety protocols. The Astros will continue to partner with local and state health officials and will update protocols as required.
Additionally, Astros employees and Game Day staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination prior to removing their masks while on site.
Astros-owned Minor League affiliates, which are the Sugar Land Skeeters, Corpus Christi Hooks, and Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will also move to maximum capacity for the remainder of their seasons and follow the same mask policies as the Major League club.
