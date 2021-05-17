East Texas organization kicks off Asian-American and Pacific Islander Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas non-profit organization helped celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander Month on Monday.
The Texas Minority Coalition and about a dozen locals gathered to have dinner and recognize the contributions of Asian-American and Pacific Islanders have had in East Texas and America.
The keynote speaker was Davi David Acharya, a Dallas businessman. This is the first time that the coalition celebrated this heritage month.
Stanley Cofer, President of Texas Minority Coalition said, “We recognize other months of heritage like African-American History, and Hispanic history, and so this will be the first time we have ever done it for Asian so, we thought it just as important because our organization reaches out to all minorities across the state of Texas.”
President Jimmy Carter signed a joint resolution for the celebration in 1978.
