Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

While we are in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms, I think most of the storms will have calmed down by the time they reach East Texas today and we’ll mainly be looking at heavy rain and some thunder. That is not to say we couldn’t see an isolated severe storm though. This will be the story for much of the next week with rain in the forecast for every day. While it looks like the severe threat for storms is low over the next three to four days, flooding is a major concern. As much as 7″ or more rain is possible this week. Please, make sure you are prepared and have a plan if you live in an area prone to flooding. While it won’t rain all day, every day, I don’t for see us seeing any sunshine for the next week. Highs this week will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows in the upper 60s. I guess we’ve been teleported to the Pacific North West - only joking - their normal temperatures this time of year are much cooler. Please be safe this week and stay tuned to KLTV and KTRE for the latest updates to the forecast.