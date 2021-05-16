Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We have already seen scattered showers and storms today and much more rain is on the way throughout this week. Tomorrow we will wake up with temps in the upper 60s with a few showers and isolated thundershowers already out and about across the area. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s despite the overall lack of sunshine, and rain coverage will increase into the afternoon and early evening hours before dropping off during the overnight hours. We will see a very “rinse and repeat” forecast over the next several days due to a major upper-level disturbance slowly spinning off to our west and will feed multiple rounds of moderate to very heavy rain, and some stronger storms throughout at least Friday morning. While our past few days of sunshine were certainly appreciated, it was not nearly long enough for East Texas to dry out, and flooding concerns will return to East Texas due in part to the 2.00-7.00″ of rain we could see by the end of Friday. Please remain weather alert and avoid any areas that flood easily.