Neches ISD board to consider superintendent’s resignation

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Neches ISD board of trustees will consider the resignation of Superintendent Randy Snider in a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
The agenda states the board will also consider hiring an interim superintendent and a method to filling the vacancy.
Snider is the husband of Kimberlyn Snider, who is the elementary school’s principal. Kimberlyn Snider is facing criminal charges of tampering with evidence and official oppression.
The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”
According to a statement read by school board President Van Brown at that time, Superintendent Randy Snider believed retaining Kimberlyn Snider as principal is in the best interest of the school district.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.