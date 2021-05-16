Morris County sheriff: Two people shot at pasture party off FM 144

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people suffered gunshot wounds at an incident that occurred at a pasture party off FM 144 late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin.
Martin said a pasture party was going on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. He explained that a large group of people had gathered in a pasture off FM 144 near Dangerfield and that an altercation broke out between parties, and shots were fired.
The sheriff said two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. He added that their conditions are unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time, and MCSO investigators are still in the process of talking to witnesses, Martin said
