Houston tiger found, will now be taken to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - India, a tiger that went missing in Houston, has been found, and he will be taken to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch near Murchison.
According to a press release from the Humane Society, India spent Saturday night at the BARC Animal Shelter in Houston. He was scheduled to be taken to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch this morning.
Noelle Almrud, the senior director of the Black Beauty Ranch was on site Sunday morning to pick up the approximately nine-month-old tiger.
“Houston authorities did a remarkable job over the past several days to locate India and to ensure the safety of the public and the animal,” Almrud said in the press release. “Black Beauty Ranch will provide safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be.”
Kitty Block, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States said they rae relieved that India is safe.
We cannot have dangerous wild animals roaming neighborhoods or living in people’s homes. Forcing these animals to live under such conditions, confined and treated as a ‘pet’ is inhumane and a serious public safety risk - no matter how ‘cute’ or ‘tame’ the animal may seem.”
Block added that big cats like India often express natural, unpredictable behaviors.
“Situations like this are why we are working to pass federal legislation,” Block said. “The Big Cat Public Safety Act would prohibit keeping big cats as pets.”
According to the press release, this is not the first time that the Black Beauty Ranch has taken in a tiger that was a victim of the exotic pet trade. In February of 2019, the sanctuary worked with Barc to taken in Loki. Three months ago, the sanctuary worked with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to provide a home for Elsa.
After Inda arrives at the Back Beauty Ranch, he will be examined by the sanctuary’s staff veterinarian. Then for the next 30 days, he will remain quarantined for his safety.
“Our hope is that we get full and legal custody of India so that he can live out his life here at Blacky Beauty Ranch, where he can have the life a tiger should - as close as possible to what he would have in the wild,” Almrud said.
Founded in 1979, the 1,400-acre Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, operated by the Fund for Animals in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, is one of America’s largest and most diverse animal sanctuaries. Located in Murchison, Texas, Black Beauty is a permanent haven to nearly 800 domestic and exotic animals rescued from research laboratories, circuses, zoos, private pet ownership, roadside zoos, and government roundups.
Black Beauty Ranch residents include tigers, bears, primates, bison, tortoises, horses, burros, and more.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.