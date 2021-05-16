Sam Houston wins FCS title with late TD over South Dakota St

South Dakota State cornerback Don Gardner, left, tries to tackle Sam Houston State quarterback Eric Schmid, right during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Source: Michael Ainsworth)
By Associated Press | May 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 5:59 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid’s third TD pass was a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left as Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title.

The Bearkats beat top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21.

Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston, which finished 10-0. He also also converted a fourth down with a catch on the final drive.

South Dakota State went ahead 21-17 on Isaiah Davis’ third TD run, an 85-yarder with 5:41 left. Davis finished with 178 yards rushing for the 8-2 Jackrabbits.

