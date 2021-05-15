Tyler police arrest 23-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the May 13 shooting death of 33-year-old Christopher Eiglebiger Saturday morning.
Zaccheus Dunn, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a capital murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $700,000.
According to a press release, Tyler police officers responded to a report of a dead man at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When they got to the scene, they found a dead man who had been shot multiple times.
“Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators arrived on scene and identified the deceased male as Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, a 33-year-old male from Tyler,” the press release stated. “The investigation determined this was a murder. The family of the victim has been notified.”
The case is still under investigation, and Tyler PD detectives are in the process of following up on leads.
