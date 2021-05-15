Tyler Piano Company closing after 80 years of business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Tyler Piano Company is closing its doors after 80 years of business in East Texas.
The company used to have several stores in the East Texas area. The last remaining one was owned by Bill Jeffreys.
Jeffreys is retiring after 20 years of ownership, bringing an end to the company despite sales being up in the piano industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. From selling pianos and organs to churches to helping families find a piano to add to their home, he said it has been a rewarding process to provide music to East Texas.
“It’s great to see folks progress. Even today, I had some people who are just starting piano lessons. so it will be interesting to see five years down the road, 10 years down the road how they have progressed and the joy the music has brought to them,” Jeffreys said.
The company is looking to sell as many pianos as they can before they finally close their doors. The building has since been sold and will be the new home to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.
