Two-time marathon world champion competes in Tyler Fresh 15 Race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Athletes from around East Texas and the world competed in the Fresh 15 Race in Tyler Saturday morning.
One of those athletes was Edna Kiplagat, a world-renowned long-distance runner. Kiplagat has won two world championships as well as the Boston, New York City, and London marathons. On Saturday, she took her talents to Tyler to compete in a marathon for the first time in a long time.
“All of last year and part of this year has been so difficult for not just the sports but all people around the world,” Kiplagat said.
Kiplagat wasn’t the only person from out of state competing; three other runners were from different countries, and 24 runners were from different states. It was a diverse competition, something that Fresh 15 race director Ashleigh Endicott is proud of.
“It shows that we are doing something right. We are attracting people from other states and other countries and bringing them to Tyler, Texas, and showing them our beautiful city and showing them the kind of event we can put on,” Endicott said.
It was an elite competition that Kiplagat was grateful to be a part of. She was also thankful to be able to compete in a race once again since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful now that it is coming up slowly, and I am happy that this is my first race to compete since COVID, and we are praying that everything is going to go well so that we can start coming back to doing what we love,” Kiplagat said.
Kiplagat finished third in the 15K with a time of 49 minutes and 41 seconds.
