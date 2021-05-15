Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

We may start tomorrow off with a bit of sunshine, but it isn’t long lived. Rain possible for most of our Sunday, but greatest chances are for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the low 80s. Rain sticks around in the forecast for the whole work week; however, it won’t rain all day, every day. Over the next seven days, 3-6″ of rain is possible in East Texas. This will continue to create flooding issues across the region, it is good to remember “Turn around, don’t drown” if you encounter water on a roadway.