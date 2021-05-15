MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Dalton Days in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Dalton Days will once again commemorate the day the Dalton Gang rode into Longview to rob a bank 127 years ago.
Bill Dalton, the leader of the gang, brought a note demanding money into the First National Bank and a gunfight erupted when the sheriff, Jack Howard, the city marshal, and citizens fought back against the gang. The reenactment is meant to honor those citizens who risked and lost their lives to protect Longview.
Three citizens and one of the outlaws died in the fight. The bank president and a cashier were held hostage as the outlaws escaped. The marshal’s life was spared by a coin in his pocket that deflected the bullet.
Dalton and the Nite brothers escaped with $2000 but some of those notes were counterfeit. The fake bills helped lawmen track down the gang two weeks later when Dalton was killed in Oklahoma. One of the Nite brothers was killed in Central Texas and the other was captured and sent to prison.
The Gregg County Historical Museum held its first Dalton Days event in 1994.
You can see the historical marker and enjoy the events, Saturday on Fredonia Street in Longview. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with reenactments at 10:00, 11:00, 1:00, and 2:00.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.