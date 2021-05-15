East, westbound lanes of I-20 near Waskom shut down due to standoff with armed fugitive

HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) - The East and westbound lanes on Interstate 20 have been shut down in the Waskom area due to a standoff involving a wanted fugitive who led law enforcement officers on a chase from Louisiana Saturday morning.
Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said that early Saturday morning Louisiana state troopers spotted a vehicle towing a stolen trailer west on I-20, and a chase ensued.
Then around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement officers spiked the vehicle’s tires on I-20 near Waskom. At that point, the driver, who had warrants from several states, displayed a firearm.
Both sides of I-20 were shut down, and negotiation teams were called in to try to talk to the man. The situation is still ongoing, Fletcher said.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Marshall police officers, and Texas Rangers have created a perimeter around the vehicle.
A drone has been deployed to the scene, and traffic is being cleared away from the suspect vehicle as best as possible.
