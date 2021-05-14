Jacksonville library gets ready for reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s nearly time for the reopening of the Jacksonville Public Libary at its new location.
The Jacksonville Public Library has been closed since October when the building was sold, destroyed and turned into a Chick-fil-A.
The City gave KLTV a sneak peak with just two weeks away from opening in its new location on commerce street at the old Norman Center. Inventory has been moved in, some still wrapped up, and final touches are being on the building.
“We’ve had a lot of individuals that have been disappointed that the library has not been opened,” said Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith. “But as you can see when you walk through the library it is a new building from the inside out and so, we are super excited for getting opened for the public.”
There will be a grand opening and official ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 27 at 10 a.m.