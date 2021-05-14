Water leak forces class cancellation at Overton ISD schools

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning Overton ISD decided to cancel classes due to a major water leak in town.
According to a press release from Overton ISD the district was informed shortly after 6 a.m. that there was a major water leak in town and that there will be no water pressure on the OISD campuses for much of the day.
Due to this, the district has decided to cancel classes for today, Friday, May 13.
The release also stated that Kindergarten graduation will still take place at 9 a.m. in Coach Chester Roy Stadium. The graduation will be less than 30 minutes in length and attendees need to be aware that all restroom facilities will be closed.
Any off-campus field trips will continue as planned, stated the report.
