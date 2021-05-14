Tyler police investigate shooting death on Crosby Street

From Tyler police
TYLER, Texas - On Thursday, May 13th 2021 at approximately 7:30am Tyler Police officers responded to an address in the 800 block of Crosby St in Tyler on report of a deceased male. Upon arrival it was determined that this person had been shot numerous times.
Tyler Police detectives and crimes scene investigators arrived on scene and identified the deceased male as Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, a 33 year old male from Tyler. The investigation determined this was a murder. The family of the victim has been notified.
Tyler Police detectives are actively working this case and following leads. No suspect has been arrested at this point. The case is still under investigation.